Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based...
The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has published its Year-In-Search list for 2022 which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year.

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.

Other top searches included “Johnny Depp” in the people category and the actors’ category, “Novak Djokovic” in the athletes’ category and “Ukraine” in the news category.

“Ukraine” was also the third highest trending search overall, just behind “India versus England” in the number two spot and “Wordle” at number one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, reportedly, there were multiple shootings in and...
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing
A two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon seriously injured one driver and caused minor injuries...
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking the location of Stephen Shane Poole as the prime...
JCSD searching for shooting suspect’s whereabouts

Latest News

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.
Lidl recalls advent calendar due to salmonella
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his...
GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through the head with arrow
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern...
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘spirit of Ukraine’ named Time person of year