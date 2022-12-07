USM boosts money awarded for some key scholarships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has increased funding for several, significant scholarships.

For example, a Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship was increased from $4,500 annually to $6,000, while Freshman-Designated Based Scholarships were increased from $1,000 annually to $2,0000.

Randall Langston, USM senior associate vice president/enrollment management, saId that the PTK Scholarship change will be especially impactful as the award covers more than 60 percent of tuition costs each year.

“This particular increase is being implemented to demonstrate additional institutional commitment and support to transfer student populations and to provide affordable tuition to students during these difficult economic times,” Langston said.

While many of USM’s scholarships are based on academic merit, the Freshman-Designated Based Scholarships specifically acknowledge student leadership. These include: Eagle Scouts, gold-award Girl Scouts, valedictorians, salutatorians, student body presidents and specific Mississippi-related organizations.

“At USM we want to augment our commitment to student leadership, both inside and outside the classroom,” Langston said.

USM awards about $6 million in scholarships to first-time students and about another $9 million in institutional aid to continuing students each year.

Langston said that the PTK and freshmen-designated increases are being funded internally as part of the university’s overall scholarship budget.

“We feel that the financial support provided by USM is exceptionally worthwhile given our public mission and commitment to Mississippi and beyond,” he said. “These changes in our scholarship programs demonstrates the university’s commitment to students and their success.

“At a time in which many families are stretched financially, this is one way we are working to ease the burden on them.”

To learn more about the Phi Theta Kappa and Freshman-Designated Based scholarships, call (601) 266-4540 or visit: https://www.usm.edu/undergraduate-scholarships/index.php

