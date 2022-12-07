Near-record breaking heat will continue for the rest of the week

This evening will be cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid once again as highs reach the low 80s. That’s 15-20° above normal for this time of year. We’ll start off the day with areas of fog, but skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Expect more of the same on Thursday as highs soar into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

A dry front will move in on Friday, giving us a break from the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will be dry.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

A disturbance will move in on Sunday, giving us a good chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

