Man charged with murder after body found in basement wrapped in plastic

Cuyahoga County resident facing a murder charge after police say a body was found inside a home's basement.
Cuyahoga County resident facing a murder charge after police say a body was found inside a home's basement.(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A 40-year-old Ohio man is facing several charges after police say a body was found in the basement of his home.

WOIO reports Paul Addicott II has been charged with murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, offenses against a human corpse, and cruelty against companion animals.

According to authorities, the charges stem from an incident on Nov. 16 when a man’s body was found wrapped in plastic inside Addicott’s home in Cuyahoga County.

Parma Police Department Lt. Daniel Ciryak said officers initially responded to the house that day for a domestic incident where Addicott was arrested after a woman was sent to the hospital.

Later that day, police said a family member went to the home to remove guns for safekeeping and discovered the body in the basement.

That family member called police and officers returned to the home, along with the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.

Authorities identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner. Police said Krebs was reported missing on Aug. 25.

According to court documents, Krebs was murdered on Aug. 1.

On Tuesday, Addicott pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. The 40-year-old is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Paul Addicott II is facing a murder charge after police say a body was found inside his home's...
Paul Addicott II is facing a murder charge after police say a body was found inside his home's basement.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

