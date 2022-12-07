Line break causing water pressure loss in Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A line break has left at least a section of the Town of Sumrall with water issues.

Mayor Joel Lofton issued a statement through Facebook.

“A short while ago a contractor installing fiber optic internet for residents within our town breached a water line near the center of town,” Lofton wrote. “Many residents are currently experiencing low or no pressure.

“Town crews are on scene and additional contract crews are being mobilized to return the system to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

Sumrall water line was cracked, causing major disruption of town's water system. (Sumrall Elementary School)

Lofton asked affected town residents to boil water as a precautionary.

“Per water safety guidelines, the Town is issuing a precautionary boil water notice which will remain in effect until such time as sampling and test results confirm that the precautionary boil water notice may be lifted,” lofton said. “Progress does not come without problems. We will work to correct this issue as expeditiously as possible.”

This story will be updated as more details

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.