Limited tickets remain for Hub City Players, ‘A Tuna Christmas’

Hub City Players mixing mirth and Merry Christmas
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out to get your Christmas fix through comedy.

The Hub City Players will present ‘A Tuna Christmas,’ Dec. 8-Dec. 11 at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The comedic play features two actors playing nearly a dozen characters each.

“It’s a hysterical show that is a send up of all the classic Southern characters that everyone in this area will know and love,” said actor Joe Van Zandt.. “When they see all the different characters we’re playing, they’re going to go, ‘Oh, I know that person.’ It’s laughs from top to bottom.”

Limited tickets are still available for Saturday’s showing, while the other three showings are sold out.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

