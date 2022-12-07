Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

