Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.

Porch Pirates
Porch Pirates(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season.

JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday.

Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different residences, but the packages were missing when residents arrived home after work.

“We urge residents to be vigilant and pay close attention to suspicious vehicles and/or persons entering your driveway or that of a neighbor,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “If you have security cameras, try to have them pointed to where delivery services normally drop off your packages. These Grinches can stop and steal packages quickly.”

Residents suffering a theft of delivered packages are asked to call the Jones County Emergency Operations Center at 601-425-0223 and a 911 dispatcher will have a law enforcement officer in route to your location.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, reportedly, there were multiple shootings in and...
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing
A two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon seriously injured one driver and caused minor injuries...
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking the location of Stephen Shane Poole as the prime...
JCSD searching for shooting suspect’s whereabouts

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage
Only tickets remain for Saturday, Dec 10.
Limited tickets remain for Hub City Players, ‘A Tuna Christmas’
Hub City Players mixing mirth and Merry Christmas
Hub City Players mixing mirth and Merry Christmas
Rotary Club Gingerbread House competition builds some holiday spirit Tuesday night
Rotary Club Gingerbread House competition builds some holiday spirit Tuesday night