Hertz settles for $168M after customers were arrested over false stolen car reports

Systemic flaws are being blamed for Hertz falsely claiming its cars were stolen.(Source: CNN)
Systemic flaws are being blamed for Hertz falsely claiming its cars were stolen.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Hertz has agreed to pay out $168 million to some former customers over claims related to the company falsely reporting rental cars as stolen.

The cases sometimes resulted in people being arrested, held at gunpoint by police and spending time in jail before the false reports were worked out.

In one case, a person claimed it took two years for the case against them to be resolved.

Systemic flaws by Hertz are allegedly to blame, including not recording payment or rental extensions, failing to track its own vehicle inventory and failing to correct false reports to police.

A Hertz spokesman said Monday the company is not currently detailing any specific steps being taken to prevent future such occurrences.

CEO Stephen Scherr said, “While we will not always be perfect, the professionals at Hertz will continue to work every day to provide best-in-class service to the tens of millions of people we serve each year.”

