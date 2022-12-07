Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident.

According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.

The student had his initial court appearance Wednesday morning. He is expected to appear for a formal trial sometime in January.

At this time, the student is still being considered a minor. As a minor, his name and image will not be released.

WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn said he received reports of multiple shootings in and around the Wayne County area this past weekend that the student in question was possibly involved with.

Hathorn said the student had a verbal altercation in the commons area with another student on Tuesday morning. School staff stepped in when the student appeared to be reaching for his book bag, which was when the firearm was discovered.

The campus was placed on lockdown from 7:50 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The student was arrested and is currently being held at a youth detention center.

According to Branch, the school district is working hard to keep everyone safe. This includes monitoring the internet for other potential threats.

“Social media chat has been spreading like wildfire, but no credible threats have emerged at this time,” said Branch.

There was an increased security presence at the high school starting Wednesday morning. Other protective measures are also being considered at this time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, reportedly, there were multiple shootings in and...
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing
A two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon seriously injured one driver and caused minor injuries...
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking the location of Stephen Shane Poole as the prime...
JCSD searching for shooting suspect’s whereabouts

Latest News

Sumrall facing water issues Wednesday after line rupture
Line break causing water pressure loss in Sumrall
The University of Southern Mississippi has increased money awarded for some key scholarships
USM boosts money awarded for some key scholarships
Midday Headlines 12/7
Midday Headlines 12/7
Emily Seiforth-Sanders
Woman who purchased Metrocenter arrested for defaulting on restitution in 2013 conviction