Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident.

According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.

The student had his initial court appearance Wednesday morning. He is expected to appear for a formal trial sometime in January.

At this time, the student is still being considered a minor. As a minor, his name and image will not be released.

WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn said he received reports of multiple shootings in and around the Wayne County area this past weekend that the student in question was possibly involved with.

Hathorn said the student had a verbal altercation in the commons area with another student on Tuesday morning. School staff stepped in when the student appeared to be reaching for his book bag, which was when the firearm was discovered.

The campus was placed on lockdown from 7:50 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The student was arrested and is currently being held at a youth detention center.

According to Branch, the school district is working hard to keep everyone safe. This includes monitoring the internet for other potential threats.

“Social media chat has been spreading like wildfire, but no credible threats have emerged at this time,” said Branch.

There was an increased security presence at the high school starting Wednesday morning. Other protective measures are also being considered at this time.

