12/07 Ryan’s “Summer in December” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises coming in today’s forecast, just more warm and humid weather. Thankfully we will see more sun today than we have so far this week, ushering in our most beautiful day of the week....traditionally speaking at least because rainy days can be nice too. Enjoy it while you can though, because those clouds won’t be far away and we’ll see them surge back over the rest of the week as multiple fronts move into the Pine Belt from Saturday to next Wednesday. Rain still won’t be a problem until late Saturday night, but the clouds build back and we’ll remain way more humid than we should be. Today will also be the warmest day of the week with a high near 83, a full 20 degrees above where we should be fore this time of year. Those will begin to fall as cloud cover increases and our southerly wind weakens and shifts slightly westward, but we’re still over a week away from falling anywhere near our seasonal normals of 41 (low) and 63 (high). In fact, it won’t be until our last front passes through Wednesday morning before we’ll even fall south of 70 gain, though we will fall into the low 70s from Saturday to Tuesday due to lingering cloudy, rainy, and potentially stormy weather.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.