Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

12/07 Ryan’s “Summer in December” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Today our high and lows will be a minimum of 20 degrees above average, and quite humid as well.
12/07 Ryan’s “Summer in December” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises coming in today’s forecast, just more warm and humid weather. Thankfully we will see more sun today than we have so far this week, ushering in our most beautiful day of the week....traditionally speaking at least because rainy days can be nice too. Enjoy it while you can though, because those clouds won’t be far away and we’ll see them surge back over the rest of the week as multiple fronts move into the Pine Belt from Saturday to next Wednesday. Rain still won’t be a problem until late Saturday night, but the clouds build back and we’ll remain way more humid than we should be. Today will also be the warmest day of the week with a high near 83, a full 20 degrees above where we should be fore this time of year. Those will begin to fall as cloud cover increases and our southerly wind weakens and shifts slightly westward, but we’re still over a week away from falling anywhere near our seasonal normals of 41 (low) and 63 (high). In fact, it won’t be until our last front passes through Wednesday morning before we’ll even fall south of 70 gain, though we will fall into the low 70s from Saturday to Tuesday due to lingering cloudy, rainy, and potentially stormy weather.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, reportedly, there were multiple shootings in and...
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing
A two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon seriously injured one driver and caused minor injuries...
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking the location of Stephen Shane Poole as the prime...
JCSD searching for shooting suspect’s whereabouts

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/6
Near-record breaking heat will continue for the rest of the week
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/6
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/6
12/06 Ryan’s “Even Warmer” Tuesday Morning Forecast
12/06 Ryan’s “Even Warmer” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/5
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/5