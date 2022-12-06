Win Stuff
U.S. 49 Walmart hosting inaugural, in-store Christmas parade

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - To get in the holiday cheer, the Walmart Supercenter located on U.S. 49 is throwing its inaugural, in-store Christmas Parade on Tuesday.

Starting at 4 p.m., the public can visit the store to take part in selfies with Santa, kids’ activities and listen to the Hattiesburg High School band.

The store will also be presenting ornaments and a Christmas tree donation to Fieldhouse for the Homeless.

“We will have the activities first and then right after the activities we will have the parade,” Walmart store manager Myesha Cade said. “Not just the band, but we will also have local areas inside the store, giving away free goodies.”

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and representatives from the fire department also will be in attendance during the parade.

“It’s very important simply because it’s a time for all of us to come together as a community and I think this is a wonderful thing for us to do, to get the whole community together,” said Justice Leverette, employee at Walmart.

Selfies with Santa and kids’ activities will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the in-store parade featuring the band will be start at 5:30 p.m.

The Christmas event will run until 6:30 p.m.

“If this is successful, we will definitely do this for Mardi Gras time, Christmas time, summertime, springtime, however we can just to get the community involved,” said Courtnee Gholar, Walmart employee.

