State amends TANF case against USM, Favre

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation and NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre are among 10 defendants in the amended complaint from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

The MDHS recently amended its civil complaint, creating further legal grounds to recover misspent Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.

Under the Mississippi Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act, the department is able to recover from recipients misspent TANF funds.

Paragraph 91 of the complaint state multiple parties agreed to direct TANF funds to the Mississippi Community Education Center, then use those funds s a sublease to build a volleyball facility.

The complaint later outlines how MCEC had made payments to the USM Athletic Foundation using TANF funds for the building.

MDHS also mentioned in the complaint that Favre had not repaid the $5 million used for the facility.

Favre asked last week to be removed from the complaint.

Favre’'s attorney was quoted as saying the Department of Human Services seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to monitor and audit.

This case is ongoing and any new information WDAM 7 receives can be found on our website.

