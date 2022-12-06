Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announces start of ‘Pick Up Petal Week’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Grab those trash bags, Petal residents!

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announced via Facebook Monday afternoon that this week was the start of “Pick-Up Petal Week.”

The initiative started last year as a way to encourage residents to help clean up the city.

“During the summer, there’re intervals where we’re going to pick up the trash and then cut the grass, but you don’t have that this time of the year,” said Ducker. “Every time you see one of our folks picking up trash, that’s tax dollars at work.”

“If there’s less trash out there, we can move on and do bigger things and better things and some of the other things that we need to get done as well.”

Ducker says residents can do their part by throwing trash out when you get home instead of out the window.

