Petal Chick-Fil-A expected to open in early January

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Exciting news for chicken lovers- construction on the new Chick-Fil-A located on Evelyn Gandy Parkway is almost complete.

As the Friendly City prepares for the new business, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the administration won’t know how the increase in traffic will impact the area until doors open.

“These are some of the things we have worked out on paper, but to be honest with you, once it starts happening, we are going to have to adjust some stuff,” Ducker said.

Customers will be able to enter Chick-Fil-A from two sides: Evelyn Gandy Pkwy and Old Corinth Road.

“There’s a road behind these businesses right here so there will probably have to be some TLC given to that area at some point, just so the flow of traffic can come through here,” said Ducker.

With the new restaurant being just one of many to have recently opened in the area, Ducker says he is excited to see new business in the city.

“From a traffic standpoint and a growth standpoint, it’s happening, and these are growing pains that you have. They are good to have but these are some things we will have to address at some point.”

Ducker says doors are expected to open in early January and, according to Chick-Fil-A Petal, the restaurant is aiming to hire 120-130 team members before the opening.

For more information on job openings and applications, you can visit Chick-Fil-A Petal’s Facebook page.

