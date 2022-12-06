One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A possible “love triangle” resulted in one Hattiesburg man getting shot.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on William Carey Parkway around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, a local hospital notified law enforcement of a 51-year-old male patient who arrived in a personal vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Information on the severity of the injuries has not been released at this time.

According to the HPD, investigating officers learned the shooting stemmed from a domestic-related incident involving a woman in another relationship.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

