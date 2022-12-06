Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition

Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year-old Monroe County boy is in serious but stable condition at UAB Hospital following an accidental shooting.

Monroe County deputies responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday in the Lackey community.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said the child was accidentally shot by his older sibling, also a toddler. Crook said there were adults at home when the accident happened.

The sheriff said his investigators have talked to everyone on the scene. No charges will be filed.

Family member Makayla Cole asked for prayers for the mom and the entire family.

“She’s heartbroken. She’s upset. She’s stressed about Christmas, bills, and all of that. She’s gotta get four kids back at home that she is worried about. We are all heartbroken over it. We have bracelets we’re getting ready to sell... We just need prayers; as much as we can,” said Cole.

The mother of the child told WCBI News that the toddler was coming out of sedation. She said his doctors want him awake and hope to take the breathing tube out. She said the nurses can move him and turn him.

Sheriff Crook encourages anyone with firearms to be sure they are stored out of reach of minors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported...
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
“There are a lot of missing pieces to this puzzle, and we don’t have a clear picture of the...
Codename: ‘Cornbread:’ Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs help identifying weekend shooting suspect
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in...
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports
The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County

Latest News

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, reportedly, there were multiple shootings in and...
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing
A two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon seriously injured one driver and caused minor injuries...
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
State amends TANF complaint
State amends its complaint about misspent TANF funds