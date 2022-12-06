Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight

SIMPSON CO. Miss. (WLBT) - A restroom fight between two teenage girls escalated to a stabbing Tuesday morning at Mendenhall High School.

It happened around 8 a.m.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but investigators said the injured student suffered multiple stab wounds and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The injured girl is in stable condition and talking.

The other student was taken into custody and will be transported to a detention center pending an appearance in Simpson County Youth Court.

School officials along with sheriff’s investigators will continue investigating this incident.

