Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but...
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but investigators said the injured student suffered multiple stab wounds and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON CO. Miss. (WLBT) - A restroom fight between two teenage girls escalated to a stabbing Tuesday morning at Mendenhall High School.

It happened around 8 a.m.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department didn’t say what prompted the argument, but investigators said the injured student suffered multiple stab wounds and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The injured girl is in stable condition and talking.

The other student was taken into custody and will be transported to a detention center pending an appearance in Simpson County Youth Court.

School officials along with sheriff’s investigators will continue investigating this incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported...
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
“There are a lot of missing pieces to this puzzle, and we don’t have a clear picture of the...
Codename: ‘Cornbread:’ Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs help identifying weekend shooting suspect
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in...
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports
The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County

Latest News

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, reportedly, there were multiple shootings in and...
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
Tattoos and social media helped investigators identify the dismembered body found inside a...
Tattoos, social media help identify dismembered body found in Pearl River County
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing