Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, reportedly, there were multiple shootings in and around the Wayne County area this past weekend with the student in question possibly involved.(Charles Herrington/WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County High School student has been arrested after they brought a firearm to campus Tuesday morning.

According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, he received reports of multiple shootings in and around the Wayne County area this past weekend that the student in question was possibly involved with.

Hathorn says when the student arrived on campus, a verbal altercation began in the commons area with another student. School staff stepped in when the student appeared to be reaching for his book bag, which was when the firearm was discovered.

The campus then was placed on lockdown, and it lasted from 7:50 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

“We got a report that one of the students may have been involved in that. That student was detained and he was arrested by our student resource officer (SRO),” said Hathorn.

Hathorn says the student is currently at the Wayne County Detention Center, where he will go before a judge Wednesday.

WDAM will continue to follow this story if and when new information becomes available.

