Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products

The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Kraft Heinz Company announced a recall of its ham-and-cheese loaf due to cross-contamination concerns.

The company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products may have fallen victim to cross-contamination with under-processed material.

There are no reports of any illnesses related to the recall at this time.

Consumers are advised to take the loaf to the place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.

More information about the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.

