Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

K9 alerts detectives to nearly 300 lbs. of cocaine on board tractor-trailer

K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question,...
K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question, helping authorities find just under 300 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $13 million.(YOUNG, WILLIAM | Indianapolis Metro Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Gray News) – Detectives tracked down a tractor-trailer carrying about 300 lbs. of cocaine, thanks to a reliable tip.

Detectives used several investigative techniques to locate the suspected truck on I-70 in Hendricks County, Indiana, according to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question, helping authorities find just under 300 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $13 million.

The truck’s driver, 50-year-old Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, of Texas, was arrested in connection to the drugs. A prosecutor’s office will review the case and make a final decision on the charges.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported...
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in...
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports
“There are a lot of missing pieces to this puzzle, and we don’t have a clear picture of the...
Codename: ‘Cornbread:’ Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs help identifying weekend shooting suspect
The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County

Latest News

The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
FILE - Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, center, poses for a photo with friends and students of...
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies
The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since...
Tattoo studio offering to remove Kanye ink for free
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat