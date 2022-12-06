Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones County Board of Supervisors discuss ARPA money allocations

Allocation of funds discussed in Jones County
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The American Rescue Plan Act gave Jones County $13.2 million dollars.

The Board of Supervisors were able to count $10 million as loss revenue.

That left the supervisors with $3.2 million dollars to allocate.

Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley, said specific guidelines on how to spend ARPA money.

“We have to be so careful to stay in compliance with the federal regulations,” Ashley said. “Obviously, this money is going to allow us to do projects that we otherwise probably could not do.”

Several projects have been parked in the county’s wheelhouse for a bit now, including future economic opportunities and helping out local law enforcement,” Ashley said.

”(We’ve) “committed $200,000 to the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center, which is right off of Leontyne Price Boulevard,” she said. “We have allocated $800,000 to police cars because there’s a part of the act that says if you have an increase in violence through the time period of COVID that you can use it on public safety.”

One project will help take the burden off taxpayers by renovating the Pine Belt Regional Airport.

“They’re not having to pay for HVAC replacement or those courthouses,” she said. “Same with some of these other projects, like the sheriff’s vehicles or water-and-sewer improvements at the regional airport.

However, the money has to be allocated by 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, all while making the most of the financial opportunity.

“It’s a benefit to the county, there’s no doubt,” Ashley said. “It’s just, we want to make sure that we stay in compliance with all those federal regulations because if we don’t, we could end up returning the money because we will be audited eventually on it.”

Right now the Jones County Board of Supervisors has not made any decisions.

However, the board is discussing bids for the ventilation system in the Ellisville courthouse.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported...
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
Scotty James Conley is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Man arrested after firing on Forrest County deputy
An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float...
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in...
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

This week is meant to encourage residents to help clean up the city.
Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announces start of ‘Pick Up Petal Week’
'Pick-up Petal Week' kicked off Monday
'Pick-up Petal Week' kicked off Monday
State amends lawsuit regarding TANF funds
State amends lawsuit in welfare fraud case
Jones County Board of Supervisors calls special meeting
Jones County Board of Supervisors calls special meeting