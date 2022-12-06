Win Stuff
Jefferson Davis Co. School District planned assembly for Monday’s protest

Following Monday’s protest at Jefferson Davis County High School, the district is working to...
Following Monday's protest at Jefferson Davis County High School, the district is working to clear up any misinformation.(wdam)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Following Monday’s protest at Jefferson Davis County High School, the Jefferson Davis School District is working to clear up any misinformation.

WDAM 7 has learned that district superintendent Ike Haynes originally planned an assembly in the high school auditorium for Monday, after the recent announcement that Robert Young would no longer be the high school principal. The district said students were not skipping school and did not plan the protest.

The district stated, the assembly was designed to introduce the interim principal Dr. Jason Mcleod and allowed students to express their thoughts and concerns about this sudden change in leadership.

No discipline referrals were in-acted for voicing concerns and for seniors that participated no diplomas will be held.

However, WDAM 7 is still working to learn the specifics of the “personnel issue” in the overall decision in reassigning, not demoting, Robert Young to another role in the district as the alternative school principal.

