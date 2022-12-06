Jefferson Davis Co. high school students upset after sudden change in leadership

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Some students in Jefferson Davis County were not happy about returning to school this morning, not after hearing the high school would be under new leadership until further notice.

“No Young, no class” is what a sign read and even a shirt of students upset about a recent decision in the Jefferson Davis County School District.

Many parents and students voiced displeasure outside the school Monday morning, and even on social media, that Principal Robert Young was being moved from his current position as principal to another role in the district.

No young no class is what read a sign and even a shirt of some students upset about a recent decision in the Jefferson Davis County School District. (wdam)

WDAM 7 reached out to the district on several occasions to get the move confirmed and this is the statement that was released:

“Jefferson Davis County School District is faced with a personnel issue. We will deal with it as such. This is an ongoing investigation.”

“Jefferson Davis County School District is faced with a personnel issue. We will deal with it as such. This is an ongoing investigation.” (wdam)

In a separate email, the district eventually confirmed Young had been reassigned to serve as the district’s Alternative School principal and that Jason McLeod will serve as interim principal at the high school for the remainder of the year.

Young still did arrive at the high school but after 8 a.m. Monday morning and left shortly after.

"No Young No Class" is what read on a sign and even a shirt of some students, this morning, upset about a recent decision in the Jefferson Davis County School District.



The district confirmed Mr. Robert Young is no longer high school principal and now Alternative principal. pic.twitter.com/bzeLe565n4 — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) December 5, 2022

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.