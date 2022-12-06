JCSD searching for shooting suspect’s whereabouts

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department now has the full name of a suspected shooter to go along with a nickname.

JCSD sad investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole as the prime suspect in the wounding of William Parker on Saturday near Moselle.

JCSD investigators said the shooting took place on Job R Lane.

Poole is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

JCSD saaid his last known vehicle was “an older white car.”

No other details are available, including no “last known location” on this suspect following the shooting.

Anyone with information on the location of Stephen Shane Poole is asked to JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

