Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an...
Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an intruder.(banedeki via Canva)
By Justin Geary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks broke into the man’s home through a bedroom window. The homeowner attempted to get his gun when Cheeks grabbed him from behind.

WDBJ reports the two men were then involved in a struggle that caused both of them to fall to the floor before the homeowner shot the alleged intruder two times.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cheeks died in the shooting. His body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy with the results currently pending.

Grayson County deputies said their early investigation indicates the homeowner acted within the law.

Copyright 2022 WDBI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported...
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
“There are a lot of missing pieces to this puzzle, and we don’t have a clear picture of the...
Codename: ‘Cornbread:’ Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs help identifying weekend shooting suspect
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in...
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports
The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County

Latest News

Congressional Gold Medal awarded to police who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021
Congressional Gold Medal awarded to police who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021
Police arrested Tracy Jay Mofield after they said he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes.
Man arrested after stealing over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes, sheriff’s office says
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco police can’t use deadly robots for now
Petal Chick-Fil-A expected to open in early January
Petal Chick-Fil-A expected to open in early January