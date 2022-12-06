Hattiesburg Zoo offering sloth experience for 2023

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is giving visitors a new animal experience for 2023.

Guests will be able to partake in a one-on-one experience with the zoo’s sloths, Chewy and Mo. During this time, the zoo staff also will provide more information on education and conservation at the zoo.

Hattiesburg Zoo animal curator Kristen Moore said the 30-minute experience will accommodate 10 people and include petting and feeding the sloth.

“Chewy has been our sloth experience sloth for a long time now, but as he has aged, he has decided he doesn’t want to be held anymore and that’s totally OK,” Moore said. “So, we are changing up how we do our sloth experience.

“Instead of being able to hold him, people are still able to pet him and feed him. So, it really just brings to life of what we do at the zoo, it gives you an up-close-and-personal encounter.”

The sloth experience will cost $50 per person, but guests will also receive a 20 percent discount on sloth merchandise in the zoo’s gift shop.

Sloth experiences for January, February and March go on sale beginning Dec. 5.

Participants less than 15 years old must have a paying adult accompany them during the experience.

