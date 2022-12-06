Win Stuff
Hattiesburg losing city engineer to private sector

Lamar Rutland's days as City of Hattiesburg engineer are coming to an end.
By WDAM Staff
Dec. 5, 2022
From City of Hattiesburg Communications Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, City Engineer Lamar Rutland will share his last days of service to the City of Hattiesburg before moving into the private sector.

Rutland’s tenure as city engineer began in July 2014 under Mayor Johnny DuPree. He was reappointed in 2017 under Mayor Toby Barker’s administration.

During his time in this role, the city has taken on significant and transformative infrastructure projects, the most notable being the Hall Avenue Overpass, the Roundabout on Hardy Street and the Public Safety Complex.

“My time here has so many highlights and significant moments,” Rutland said. “Applying for and being awarded one of the largest grants in city history to build the overpass, then walking through the design phase, bid process and ultimately the groundbreaking will remain a career moment.

“I’ve also enjoyed the small moments and conversations that are now reality, like when the mayor had an idea to lower something for New Year’s Eve, and what will eventually be the Gordon’s Creek Commons. It’s all been a challenging, but incredible experience and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to serve my hometown.”

Rutland’s leadership also has encompassed the Engineering Department’s growth of a small team to also include the Traffic Division and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“Lamar Rutland has been an incredible leader for the city of Hattiesburg over the past eight years,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “He has guided us through countless capital projects, a consent decree, a workable plan for undersized water lines, two railway overpasses, a public safety building and more.

“His institutional knowledge and ability to show genuine concern for every resident will be missed, and we wish him well in his next chapter.”

A search for an engineer is ongoing and interested applicants can visit http://hattiesburgms.com/jobs.

