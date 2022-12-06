Win Stuff
Fulmer’s Farmstead is hosting ‘Christmas in the Orchard’

A Perry County farm is serving up some holiday spirit over the next two weekends.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County farm will open its gates over the next two weekends to welcome guest for a bit of holiday cheer.

Fulmer’s Farmstead, located just outside of Richton, is hosting its annual “Christmas in the Orchard” event on Dec. 9-Dec. 10 and Dec. 16-Dec. 17.

Guests can enjoy:

  • Carriage rides
  • Live nativity
  • Live music from the Dickens’ carolers
  • Jones Cabin with resident biscuit maker, complete with homemade preserves
  • Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus
  • Arts and crafts
  • Fire pits with smores
  • Kids corral with pedal tractors
  • Axe throwing
  • Concession stand
  • Knife store and gifts inside the general store

A sit-down dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each of the four nights. Meal tickets can be purchased online at:

https://www.fulmersfarmstead.com/christmas-in-the-orchard-tickets

Fulmer’s Farmstead is a horse-drawn produce farm operated by the Ken Fulmer family.

Welcoming everyone from school and church groups to families and travelers, Fulmer’s Farmstead features a historic homesteading atmosphere with century-old cabins.

To just enjoy the outdoor activities on the farm, general admission is $10 each.

