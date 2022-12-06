Fulmer’s Farmstead is hosting ‘Christmas in the Orchard’
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County farm will open its gates over the next two weekends to welcome guest for a bit of holiday cheer.
Fulmer’s Farmstead, located just outside of Richton, is hosting its annual “Christmas in the Orchard” event on Dec. 9-Dec. 10 and Dec. 16-Dec. 17.
Guests can enjoy:
- Carriage rides
- Live nativity
- Live music from the Dickens’ carolers
- Jones Cabin with resident biscuit maker, complete with homemade preserves
- Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus
- Arts and crafts
- Fire pits with smores
- Kids corral with pedal tractors
- Axe throwing
- Concession stand
- Knife store and gifts inside the general store
A sit-down dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each of the four nights. Meal tickets can be purchased online at:
https://www.fulmersfarmstead.com/christmas-in-the-orchard-tickets
Fulmer’s Farmstead is a horse-drawn produce farm operated by the Ken Fulmer family.
Welcoming everyone from school and church groups to families and travelers, Fulmer’s Farmstead features a historic homesteading atmosphere with century-old cabins.
To just enjoy the outdoor activities on the farm, general admission is $10 each.
