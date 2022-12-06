Fulmer’s Farmstead is hosting ‘Christmas in the Orchard’

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County farm will open its gates over the next two weekends to welcome guest for a bit of holiday cheer.

Fulmer’s Farmstead, located just outside of Richton, is hosting its annual “Christmas in the Orchard” event on Dec. 9-Dec. 10 and Dec. 16-Dec. 17.

Guests can enjoy:

Carriage rides

Live nativity

Live music from the Dickens’ carolers

Jones Cabin with resident biscuit maker, complete with homemade preserves

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Arts and crafts

Fire pits with smores

Kids corral with pedal tractors

Axe throwing

Concession stand

Knife store and gifts inside the general store

A sit-down dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each of the four nights. Meal tickets can be purchased online at:

https://www.fulmersfarmstead.com/christmas-in-the-orchard-tickets

Fulmer’s Farmstead is a horse-drawn produce farm operated by the Ken Fulmer family.

Welcoming everyone from school and church groups to families and travelers, Fulmer’s Farmstead features a historic homesteading atmosphere with century-old cabins.

To just enjoy the outdoor activities on the farm, general admission is $10 each.

