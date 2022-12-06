Win Stuff
Forrest Co. deputy coroner rules no foul play in missing Hub City man’s death

HPD was notified this past Sunday around 3 p.m. about a deceased person found off Lakeview...
HPD was notified this past Sunday around 3 p.m. about a deceased person found off Lakeview Road. It was later confirmed to be Johnnie Bennett, 50, of Hattiesburg, who was recently reported missing.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has provided an update on the ongoing death investigation of a Hub City man whose body was found after recently being reported missing.

HPD says that according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, through an autopsy report done on 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett, no foul play was shown in his death.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, HPD reported Bennett missing. The police department said Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, when he was on his way to work after being there with a family member.

Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

WDAM 7 recently spoke with Bennett’s family when they held a rally on the same day he went missing, pleading for help in trying to locate him.

Family of missing Hattiesburg man pleads for help

This past Sunday, HPD was notified of a deceased person off Lakeview Road around 3 p.m., which prompted a death investigation.

As the investigation went on, it was determined that the body found was Bennett’s. At the time, Klem said Bennett’s body was going to be sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says no other information is available at this time, due to there being no criminal element of the death.

