12/06 Ryan’s “Even Warmer” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Temperatures are already way above average, and it’s just getting warmer.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday didn’t feel much like December and today will feel even less so as a significant warming trend continues. It isn’t done after today either, so expect further warming tomorrow to bring the high up into the low 80s, nearly twenty degrees above average! Today’s high will jump into the upper 70s itself, with sticky, humid air still firmly in place. That’s where it’ll stay for the rest of the week as well. Fronts continue to develop and track just to the north, trapping us in the broad warm-sector, which will lead to a week’s worth of “return flow.” That means warm, unstable air will continue to pile up, eventually leading to rain when a front actually makes it into the area. We’ll see the first in a series of fronts Friday night, which won’t have any rain associated with it. Another moves in Sunday morning, which will bring rain. We’re in for yet another frontal passage by Tuesday night, but this one will finally bring an airmass change...lowering our temperature below average (63) for the first time since last week.

