1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One driver was seriously injured and another hurt when a GMC pickup collided with an 18-wheeler early Monday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Mississippi 29.
Shortly after noon, Calhoun, Boggy and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheel log truck and the GMC pickup.
Witnesses reported the GMC was exiting the on-ramp to head south on 29 and the 18-wheeler was traveling north on 29 at the time of the incident.
The GMC driver sustained serious injuries and had been ejected from the pickup.
The driver of the 18-wheeler declined transport to the emergency room, but did sustain minor injuries.
Emserv Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.