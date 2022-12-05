Win Stuff
USM-Rice to meet in Dec. 17 Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The University of Southern MIssissippi will meet Rice University on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the...
The University of Southern MIssissippi will meet Rice University on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.(Gray Media)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi football team will be facing a familiar foe in a relatively-nearby bowl game set a week before Christmas.

USM (6-6) landed its first postseason slot since 2019 and will take on Rice University (5-7) at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The game will be played at 25,450-seat Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.

USM and Rice were Conference USA foes before the Golden Eagles split to join the Sun Belt Conference this season. This will mark the 13th meeting between the teams, with the series standing 6-6.

The Golden Eagles will be making their third postseason trip to Mobile, though the first two games were GMAC Bowls contested at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

USM came back to defeat a LaDainian Tomlinson-led Texas Christian University team, 28-21, in 2000, before returning six postseasons later to take down Ohio University, 28-7, in 2007.

