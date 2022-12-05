Unseasonably Warm continues for the next several days

This evening will be cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid once again as highs reach the upper 70s. We’ll start off the day with areas of fog, but skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will be our warmest days as highs soar into the low 80s! That’s 15-20° above normal for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny.

A dry front will move in on Friday, giving us a break from the heat. Highs will be in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will be dry.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

A disturbance will move in on Sunday, giving us a good chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

