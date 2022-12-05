Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Unseasonably Warm continues for the next several days

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid once again as highs reach the upper 70s. We’ll start off the day with areas of fog, but skies will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will be our warmest days as highs soar into the low 80s! That’s 15-20° above normal for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny.

A dry front will move in on Friday, giving us a break from the heat. Highs will be in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will be dry.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

A disturbance will move in on Sunday, giving us a good chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported...
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
Scotty James Conley is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Man arrested after firing on Forrest County deputy
An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float...
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in...
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports
Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/5
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/5
12/05 Ryan’s “Warm, Foggy Week” Monday Morning Forecast
12/05 Ryan’s “Warm, Foggy” Monday Morning Forecast
Hannah's Saturday Forecast
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast
The National Weather Service confirmed 5th tornado touchdown in the Pine Belt during Nov. 29...
UPDATE: National Weather Service verifies 5th Pine Belt touchdown