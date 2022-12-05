Win Stuff
Missing Pike Co. man’s car found on Ivy Landing in Marion Co.

According to the Pike County Sheriff's Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in...
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in Pike County on Thursday, Dec. 1.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The vehicle of a missing man from Pike County was discovered in Marion County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in Pike County on Thursday, Dec. 1. He was last known to be traveling in a gray Kia Rio sedan.

The Kia was later located on Ivy Landing in Marion County, off Riverbend Road in Goss, around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

McDaniel is a black male, around 5 ft. 11 in and 211 lbs.

The PCSO said that McDaniel suffers from dementia and advised that he is not known to be violent.

Anyone with information on McDaniel’s whereabouts should contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 601-736-2711.

