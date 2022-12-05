MDHS: USM Athletic Foundation, 9 other parties owe misspent TANF funds; reports $1.1M repayment by Brett Favre

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a motion Monday to amend its civil complaint in the ongoing investigation of misspent Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds to add more parties that may have been involved.

MDHS seeks to amend the complaint to include “all claims under the Mississippi Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act (UFTA), arising out of the same transaction or occurrence as the principal claim.” The regulation allows MDHS to recover funds from recipients to whom direct recipients of TANF funds may have transferred those funds.

After months of discovery by the state department of human services’ legal counsel, the complaint adds 10 new parties as defendants, including the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation. The other nine parties are listed below:

N3 Holdings

JTS Enterprises

Lobaki, Inc.

Lobaki Foundation

William Longwitz

Jacob Black

Garrig Shields

Inside Capitol, LLC

William, Weiss, Hester and Co., PLLC (an accounting firm)

Amending the complaint allows MDHS additional legal grounds to recover the funds that were used outside the intended scope of TANF to help Mississippi’s neediest residents.

Earlier this year, the state department of human services filed its initial civil complaint against 38 individuals and businesses, including MDHS’s former executive director John Davis, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the state for millions of dollars.

Also among 38 individuals and businesses in the initial civil complaint were Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, along with his business partner Jake Vanlandingham, World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Sr. and his son, Ted DiBiase, Jr.

Recently, Favre asked to be removed from the complaint. His lawyer claimed that the state “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to monitor and audit” how organizations use money properly.

According to MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson, Favre’s required repayment has been lowered after recently repaying $1.1 million in TANF funds.

“I am appreciative of the leadership at the Warren, Washington, Issaquena, Sharkey Community Action Agency (WWISCAA) for the responsiveness to MDHS’ request to satisfy claims identified in the original complaint,” said MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson. “Following repayment of $49,190 to MDHS, WWISCAA has been removed from the complaint.

“Additionally, claims against Brett Favre have been reduced by $1.1 million due to the repayment of those unallowable costs. This agency will continue to be receptive to offers from other parties simply to repay the TANF funds, which they should not have received.”

MDHS will set aside the opportunity to amend the complaint further to include additional parties and claims as their discovery continues.

“Governor Tate Reeves tasked me with correcting the path of MDHS,” said Anderson. “As part of that process, MDHS has been working hard to restore trust and put in place numerous internal controls to ensure that misspending is not repeated in the future.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form HERE, calling the Fraud Tip Line during regular business hours at 1-(800)-299-6905 or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.

