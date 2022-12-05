Win Stuff
Magnolia woman killed in I-55 collision with tractor-trailer

A 39-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 55 late Friday night in...
A 39-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 55 late Friday night in Pike County(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A 39-year-old Magnolia woman died in a two-vehicle accident late Friday night on Interstate 55.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a report of an accident at 19-mile marker on I-55 in Pike County.

MHP said a 2013 Dodge Charger driven by 39-year-old Sandy Lumpkin of Magnolia was travelling north in I-55′s southbound lanes.

Lumpkin’s vehicle it collided with a 2014 International tractor-trailer driven by 50-year-old Clifton Bonds of Tickfaw, La., who was traveling south on I-55.

Lumpkin received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

