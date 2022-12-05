Win Stuff
Juvenile's body found in plane wreckage in Gulf of Mexico

Search efforts for a potentially missing male pilot or passenger continued after the wreckage...
Search efforts for a potentially missing male pilot or passenger continued after the wreckage of a single-engine Piper PA-28 was found in the Gulf of Mexico.
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Florida confirmed that an overdue aircraft was located where it crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. The body of at least one person has been found.

The Venice Police Department said the wreckage of the single-engine Piper PA-28 was found about 2 p.m. Sunday by air assets approximately 1/3 of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice Municipal Airport.

A search for the plane began around 10 a.m. Sunday after it didn’t return to its originating airport in St. Petersburg as expected Saturday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were on board, WWSB reports.

Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found a dead juvenile in the wrecked plane’s passenger area. According to the report, it is believed that a male pilot or passenger was also in the plane during the flight but has not been found in the wreckage.

Search efforts were expected to continue for the potentially missing male occupant until sunset then resume as conditions allowed.

The report also states recreational boaters found a dead woman floating in the Gulf about 2.5 miles west of Venice Beach around the same time the search for the plane began. It’s unclear at this point if the woman is connected to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

