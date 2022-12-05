Jones County raid yields drugs, weapons, stolen ATV

From Jones County Sheriff Department Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and even a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle were confiscated Friday when Jones County Sheriff Department narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Jones County.

Deputies arrested Patrick Francis, 44, Laurel, and charged him with trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

“We have made it abundantly clear to the drug dealers in Jones County that we are coming after you,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Day or night, you never know when we are going to show up.

“Best bet is to change your ways and quit selling illegal narcotics, unless of course you enjoy being arrested.”

Francis made his initial appearance at 2 p.m. Sunday, and Jones County Justice Court Judge David Lyons set his bond at $50,000.

Francis bonded out on the charge at 4:31 p.m. the same day.

Agents had gone through the property off of Houston Road and located marijuana, digital scales and packaging material.

Also found: 106 doses of oxycodone, which agents said they believe will test positive for fentanyl after returning from testing at the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

Narcotics agents also located five different weapons in the house of various types and recovered a Polaris ATV that was stolen out of Harrison County.

Any charges stemming from the stolen ATV will be handled by Harrison County authorities.

.JCSD also seized currency and a car from Francis.

