Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones County raid yields drugs, weapons, stolen ATV

Drugs, weapons and other contraband were seized by narcotics agents with the Jones County...
Drugs, weapons and other contraband were seized by narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff's Department after executing a search warrant Friday.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Sheriff Department Public Information Office

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and even a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle were confiscated Friday when Jones County Sheriff Department narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Jones County.

Deputies arrested Patrick Francis, 44, Laurel, and charged him with trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

“We have made it abundantly clear to the drug dealers in Jones County that we are coming after you,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Day or night, you never know when we are going to show up.

“Best bet is to change your ways and quit selling illegal narcotics, unless of course you enjoy being arrested.”

Francis made his initial appearance at 2 p.m. Sunday, and Jones County Justice Court Judge David Lyons set his bond at $50,000.

Francis bonded out on the charge at 4:31 p.m. the same day.

Patrick Francis of Laurel was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance while in...
Patrick Francis of Laurel was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Agents had gone through the property off of Houston Road and located marijuana, digital scales and packaging material.

Also found: 106 doses of oxycodone, which agents said they believe will test positive for fentanyl after returning from testing at the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

Narcotics agents also located five different weapons in the house of various types and recovered a Polaris ATV that was stolen out of Harrison County.

Any charges stemming from the stolen ATV will be handled by Harrison County authorities.

.JCSD also seized currency and a car from Francis.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported...
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
Scotty James Conley is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Man arrested after firing on Forrest County deputy
An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float...
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in...
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports
Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound

Latest News

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
One of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, Maple, turned 2 in May 2022.
Hattiesburg Zoo to introduce new Sloth Experience in 2023
MDHS seeks to amend the complaint to include “all claims under the Mississippi Uniform...
MDHS: USM Athletic Foundation, 9 other parties owe misspent TANF funds; reports $1.1M repayment by Brett Favre
Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich talk with Biloxi Ward 2...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party