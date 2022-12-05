Hattiesburg Zoo to introduce new Sloth Experience in 2023

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to experience a Hub City animal favorite in 2023 with the Hattiesburg Zoo’s new Sloth Experience.

“This new experience will allow our guests to have a one-on-one experience with our sloths while giving us the opportunity to provide more information on education and conservation,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife.

The new 30-minute experience will accommodate 10 people at the cost of $50 per person and include preparing the sloths’ food, feeding and petting the sloth. Guests will also receive a 20% discount on sloth merchandise in the zoo’s gift shop.

“When Chewy came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2015 at the approximate age of 12, he had been a family pet and wanted to be held constantly,” said Cumpton. “As he has gotten older, his personality has changed, and he is not wanting to be held, which is understandable.”

As Chewy transitions into this new role, the zoo will rotate Mo into the sloth experience program. Mo came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in February 2015. Mo and Chewy have had three babies while at the zoo.

During March – December, the zoo operates Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and Sloth Experiences take place Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

In January and February, the zoo is operational Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and Sloth Experiences take place Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

Sloth experiences for January through March are on sale beginning December 5. The dates for the remainder of the year will be available for booking in March.

Participants under the age of 15 must have a paying adult accompany them for the experience.

