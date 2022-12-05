Win Stuff
FBI investigating after bomb threat made at restaurant hosting drag brunch

The FBI is involved after a bomb threat was reported at a Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting a drag brunch.
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Federal authorities are involved in the investigation into a bomb threat called into a restaurant in South Carolina which was hosting a drag event.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on Sunday after the threats were reported.

After authorities evacuated the restaurant to search for explosives, they said nothing was found.

A Facebook post from Mr. Fish shows that the restaurant was hosting a “Drag Me to Brunch” event early Sunday afternoon. It isn’t clear if the threat was directly related to the event.

Officials said an investigation is now underway to determine the source of the hoax, with the involvement of the FBI.

WMBF has reached out to the FBI for comment on the situation, but have not received information yet.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

