Ellisville’s ‘Tour of Homes’ opened Sunday for 2nd year

Ellisville homes take a turn in the holiday spotlight
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fidelia Club in Ellisville held its 2nd annual ‘Tour of Homes’ Sunday afternoon.

The tour was created to not only show off historic homes in the community, but also raise money to provide different resources for Ellisville.

The money has been used in the past to fund different projects to fill community needs and on scholarships for students wanting to pursue higher education.

“It’s a fundraiser for our community and all the money goes actually back into our community,” said club member Anita Shawn Crowder. “So, it gives us funds to provide to our schools, to our elementary school, Jones College.

“We just have a huge community of friends and family and we just enjoy sharing that with everyone else.”

This year, the tour showcased three homes in the downtown Ellisville area.

