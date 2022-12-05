Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.
The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road.(Pexels, Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County.

The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River Road near the intersection of Henry Reyer Road, located 12 miles north of Poplarville and 13 miles west of Lumberton.

According to Sheriff David Allison, an investigation is currently ongoing to identify the victim and cause of death. Amackertown Fire Department assisted in the recovery of the box.

We will release more information when it becomes available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg was identified as man who had been reported...
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
Scotty James Conley is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Man arrested after firing on Forrest County deputy
An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float...
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Roosevelt McDaniel was last seen in...
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports
Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound

Latest News

Drugs, weapons and other contraband were seized by narcotics agents with the Jones County...
Jones County raid yields drugs, weapons, stolen ATV
One of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Hoffman’s two-toed sloth, Maple, turned 2 in May 2022.
Hattiesburg Zoo to introduce new Sloth Experience in 2023
MDHS seeks to amend the complaint to include “all claims under the Mississippi Uniform...
MDHS: USM Athletic Foundation, 9 other parties owe misspent TANF funds; reports $1.1M repayment by Brett Favre
Mississippi GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich talk with Biloxi Ward 2...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party