Community volleyball growing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg organization is looking to keep the community active on the weekends.

The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department held its community pick-up volleyball game Sunday at the Ben McNair Recreation Center.

Nadine Armstrong said the idea started fermenting in September as a way to bring all ages together on a day where there may not be all that much to do.

“I think on a Sunday, people are looking for something to do,” Armstrong said. It’s the beginning of the week.

Armstrong is encouraged by the early success as the number of players grows each week.

“It’s really fun to watch them,” Armstrong said. “They cut up. You have couples that are competitive with each other, and kind of talking a little bit of smack. But it’s really fun.

“I actually don’t play right now, but I enjoy watching it. So it kind of brings them together and gives them something to do and gets them out there.”

The volleyball games take place every first and third Sunday and Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation plan to add dodgeball and basketball.

