Columbia animal shelter recovering after virus

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia Animal Control and Rescue is recovering after a virus forced it shut down for two weeks.

After workers noticed shelter dogs were vomiting and unusually lethargic.

Workers then tested and confirmed the dogs had canine parvovirus, an infectious DNA virus that commonly causes severe illness in young and unvaccinated dogs.

The virus can be spread by direct or indirect contract with another dog or human.

Shelter manager Mallory Belk said the impact of the virus on facility had been devastating.

