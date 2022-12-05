Codename: ‘Cornbread:’ Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs help identifying weekend shooting suspect

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a weekend shooting that left one man injured.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting reportedly happened at a location on or off Ovett Moselle Road Saturday, although the sheriff’s department says that information has yet to be verified.

Investigators have not been able to speak with the victim, William Parker, who reportedly is hospitalized for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The sheriff’s department says it was reported that the alleged shooter goes by the nickname “Cornbread,” with no other information on his identity confirmed.

“There are a lot of missing pieces to this puzzle, and we don’t have a clear picture of the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” said JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster. “We urge anyone with information on this reported shooting to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).”

