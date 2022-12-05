12/05 Ryan’s “Warm, Foggy” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

After today’s warm, foggy start I feel I may need to remind everyone it is December, because it isn’t cooling down anytime soon. In fact, I don’t believe we’ll see a morning south of 60 degrees until Saturday morning at the earliest, or an afternoon below 70 until next Sunday! That’s considerably warmer than average, which would be around 41 for the morning and 64 for afternoon highs for the second week of December. That means it’s going to be a long, warm week ahead, with more morning fog and warm, muggy afternoons. Sadly, it won’t be as enjoyable as it sounds because of lingering cloud cover. I expect some slight thinning in that regard by Wednesday, but every other day will be at least partly cloudy if not more so. While it will look like it’s going to rain at any moment most of the time, I don’t excect anything more than novelty drizzle until Sunday when the second of two fronts moves through. The first is on Friday, though it won’t bring much more than some cooler mornings, but Sunday’s will bring a few days of rain and then finally some cooler-than-average weather.

