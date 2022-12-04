Petal celebrated Christmas season Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal was in the Christmas spirit Saturday as it hosted its “Celebration in the Park.”

Families gathered at the park to take pictures with Santa, meet The Grinch and view “The Festival of Trees,” a collection of Christmas trees decorate by various Petal organizations.

“I think this is what brings a community together,” said Valerie Wilson, Petal Chamber of Commerce executive director. “This is what ties us and makes us feel good about a place we live.”

The event followed the Petal Christmas parade and attempted to continue spreading the holiday spirit.

“It’s family-oriented activity,” Wilson said. “It’s just fun. It’s a great time to celebrate, of course, this Christmas season, the reason for the season and just be joyous together. "

While the event ended Saturday night, The Festival of Trees will remain in the park, available for viewing at any time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.