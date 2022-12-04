Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the 60s. For the rest of the evening, we will be mostly cloudy and calm. Scattered showers are possible as we go throughout the evening.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid to high 60s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is a slight of pop-up showers throughout the day. We will be having temperatures that are slightly above average.

Monday we will see temperatures into the low 70s. There is no chance for rain on Monday and skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance for showers throughout the day and thunderstorms are possible. Make sure to pack your rain gear just in case you get caught under a shower.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 70s once again across the area. There is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be mostly sunny.

