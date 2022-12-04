Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the 60s. For the rest of the evening, we will be mostly cloudy and calm. Scattered showers are possible as we go throughout the evening.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid to high 60s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. There is a slight of pop-up showers throughout the day. We will be having temperatures that are slightly above average.

Monday we will see temperatures into the low 70s. There is no chance for rain on Monday and skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance for showers throughout the day and thunderstorms are possible. Make sure to pack your rain gear just in case you get caught under a shower.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 70s once again across the area. There is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be mostly sunny.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was hospitalized with a leg injury after falling off a Laurel Christma float...
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Rebecca Dubose, aka Nicole Burgess,...
Jones Co. woman located safe, according to sheriff’s department
Flynn Brown
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
Top: Dawson T. Crosby, 19, of Collins. Bottom: Justin T. Crosby, 21, of Collins.
2 more suspects arrested in connection to murder investigation in Covington Co.

Latest News

The National Weather Service confirmed 5th tornado touchdown in the Pine Belt during Nov. 29...
UPDATE: National Weather Service verifies 5th Pine Belt touchdown
Forecast calls for moderate temperatures, cloudy skies
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his forecast for the week
Rex Thompson offers his forecast for the week ahead
Pine Belt can expect mainly cloudy skies through next week
Forecast calls for moderate temperatures, cloudy skies
Gray days ahead for Pine Belt, weather-wise