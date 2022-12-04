Experience Columbia 14-story tree destroyed by severe weather

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia held its Walt Massey Parade of Lights Saturday night, which coincided with Experience Columbia.

the Director of Business Development, Jacob Harrison says, it was a night full of wonder. Director of Business Development Jacob Harrison said. “There’s a lot of smiles on faces, not a lot of people looking at social media right now.

“Right now, people are taking memories, pictures with their families and making memories.”

The night was missing one big attraction: a 14-story animated Christmas tree, which was destroyed in severe weather last week.

“The construction of the actual tree and then putting it up, wiring it, programming it, everything, we roughly had about $2 million in the tree,” Harrison said.

However, Harrison says Experience Columbia will remain open, which will let families enjoy the holiday season.

“We still have a wonderful 50-foot tree that we showed off last year and we have some ornaments that we weren’t able to put out last year that we haven’t put out yet still working,” Harrison said. ”That’s still going to be able to be featured there, so it’s still going to be a great experience.”

Experience Columbia will run until the end of December.

